At least 157 people have already died in the nursing homes of Vizcaya

The Biscayan administration has updated the data of the condition of the coronavirus in the residences of Vizcaya, where to date at least 157 people have already died. In addition, another 20 users have died “with suspicion” of being infected, as stated by the deputy general, Unai Rementeria, in what has been his first appearance in the General Meetings since the start of the health crisis, a fact criticized by the opposition groups.

The nationalist leader has outlined the situation of the 155 residences in Vizcaya authorized to accommodate elderly people, which have a total of 10,748 places. To date, 824 infections have been detected in these centers, of which 153 have required hospitalization. “418, more than half, have passed the quarantine and today could be clinical discharge for having overcome the virus,” he said.

On the other hand, the coronavirus case fatality rate among the population aged 80 to 89 reaches 18.16% in Biscayan residences, two points below the regional average.

“The situation is still complicated, but less than a week ago,” Rementeria emphasized, noting that “now it is time to think about how to normalize the situation little by little,” since people “need healthy people who need quality lifetime”.

Regarding criticism from the opposition, the Vizcaya deputy general has assumed that the administration has been able to make “mistakes” because “this crisis is not being easy at all.” “Neither public management conditioned by urgencies, uncertainties and fear,” he stressed. However, he denied that the Diputación had tried “to hide the data of the deceased in the residences.” “That is false, I want to make it very clear.” .