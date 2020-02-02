At least 2 dead, 2 injured in funeral shooting at Florida church

Two people have been killed and one injured, after gunfire broke out at a funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida. Police say one of the dead is a teenage boy.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Original Tabernacle of Prayer, a predominantly black church in the city. Police say that a 15-year-old boy and an adult man died at the scene, while another adult female and juvenile victim were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Shooting with multiple victims. Please see news release below for details. pic.twitter.com/6o4u135WzS — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) February 1, 2020

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Photos shared on social media showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

#BREAKING Riviera Beach Police responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Avenue E and West 20th Street. @WPTVpic.twitter.com/3qvQaR89jJ — Richie Pergolizzi / WPTV NBC 5 (@rpergolizzi) February 1, 2020

