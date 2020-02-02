Infosurhoy

At least 2 dead, 2 injured in funeral shooting at Florida church

Two people have been killed and one injured, after gunfire broke out at a funeral in Riviera Beach, Florida. Police say one of the dead is a teenage boy.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Original Tabernacle of Prayer, a predominantly black church in the city. Police say that a 15-year-old boy and an adult man died at the scene, while another adult female and juvenile victim were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Photos shared on social media showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

