At least 2 dead as Aussie passenger train derails outside Melbourne, people feared trapped in wreckage

Two people were killed and several others injured when a Sydney-Melbourne passenger train with 160 people on board derailed near the town of Wallan.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau confirmed thatseveral people had been injured but did not give an exact figure. Emergency services are on the scene and a triage unit has been set up at a nearby gas station to treat the injured while at least one person has been airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment.

The train derailed near Wallan, about 47km (29 miles) north of Melbourne, at about 7:50pm local time (8:50am GMT). There have, as yet, been no official reports on the total number of injuries. Eyewitness photos from the scene show several carriages on their side.

At least three rescue-service helicopters have been deployed to the scene which the Country Fire Authority described as “very chaotic at this stage.”

