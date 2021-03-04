At least 20 people killed in highway accident in central Bolivia

LA PAZ, March 2 (Xinhua) — At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday when a public transport bus overturned and fell into a ravine on the highway linking the Bolivian departments of Cochabamba (central) and Santa Cruz (east), local authorities reported.

Deputy Commander of the Cochabamba Police Colonel Jhonny Corrales told local media that according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred early Tuesday morning at the highway’s Canadon sector, where the bus fell some 150 meters down.

The bus was carrying about 45 passengers, he said, adding that so far, at least 20 people have been confirmed dead, but the number may rise due to the critical condition of many of the injured.

Corrales said firefighters had recovered the bodies at the scene of the accident to take to the local forensic investigations institute, while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals in Colomi, Sacaba and Cochabamba.

Television images showed the bus embedded in bushes in the area, where visibility is usually poor due to fog.

National Transit Director Colonel Juan Carlos Espinoza told the media that according to the preliminary report, the accident was apparently due to human error, although he clarified that the causes will be determined by technical investigations. Enditem