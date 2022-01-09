At least 22 people are killed by the cold after being trapped in their vehicles due to snow in a Pakistan resort.

The Associated Press’ ZARAR KHAN contributed to this article.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Temperatures in Pakistan’s mountain resort town of Murree dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight due to heavy snowfall, officials said Saturday, killing at least 22 people who were trapped in their vehicles.

Eight of the 22 fatalities were from the family of fellow police officer Naveed Iqbal, who also died, according to Atiq Ahmed, an Islamabad police officer.

Officials say hypothermia killed the majority of the victims.

After evacuating all of the stranded tourists from their cars, rescue services physician Abdur Rehman estimated that 22 people had died, including 10 men, 10 children, and two women.

Thousands of vehicles had been rescued from the snow, but more than 1,000 remained stuck on Saturday, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Army troops take part in a rescue operation in a heavily snow-covered area in Murree, Pakistan, in this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations.

Murree, located 28 miles north of Islamabad, is a popular winter resort that attracts over a million visitors each year.

During the winter, snow often blocks streets leading into the city.

Over 4 feet of snow fell in the area overnight, according to Ahmed, the interior minister, and all incoming traffic was shut down on Saturday.

Paramilitary troops and a special military mountain unit have been called in to assist, according to the minister.

