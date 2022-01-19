At least 220 people have been killed in Nigerian attacks this year.

Officials claim that over 50 attacks have taken place, resulting in the kidnapping of over 200 people, including three Chinese nationals.

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja

Since the beginning of the year, at least 220 people have been killed in attacks on communities in Nigeria’s Niger state, according to the governor.

After meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed the information to reporters.

Since January, there have been more than 50 attacks in the state.

Bello cited 1-17 as an example.

During that time, he said, more than 200 people were kidnapped, including three Chinese nationals.

Bello claimed that the gunmen were active not only in Niger state, but also in neighboring states.

“It occurs to me that these terrorists have been putting us on a merry-go-round.”

“They’re shifting from one state to the next,” he explained.

He added that the Nigerian government will continue to do everything possible to combat the terrorists.

Because armed men have been planning attacks using motorcycles, some states have recently banned them.

*Merve Berker is the author of this piece.