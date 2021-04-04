At least 23 killed in Indonesian flash floods

JAKARTA, April 4 (Xinhua) — Flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Indonesia’s province of East Nusa Tenggara have left at least 23 people dead, nine others injured and 49 families displaced, local authorities said on Sunday.

The flooding hit three villages in Flores Timur district early Sunday, namely Lamanele, Waiburak and Oyang Barang.

The East Flores Disaster Management Agency reported that two people were still missing, dozens of houses were inundated and swept away by the flash floods which also destroyed a bridge.

Local authorities were still collecting damage reports in the area.