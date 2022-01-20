At least 29 people were killed in a church stampede in Liberia.

The incident occurred during an all-night worship service at a church near Monrovia’s capital.

NIGERIA, ABUJA

A minister in Liberia said on Thursday that a stampede at a religious gathering killed at least 29 people.

According to Deputy Information Minister Jalawah Tonpo, the incident occurred during an all-night worship event at a church in New Kru town, near the capital Monrovia.

“According to the doctors, 29 people died, with some in critical condition,” he said, describing the tragedy as “a sad day for our country.”

Aid teams have been dispatched to the area, according to police spokesperson Moses Carter, and an investigation has begun.

*In Ankara, Jeyhun Aliyev wrote this article.