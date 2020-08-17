At least 3 cops shot at Cedar Park, Texas after gunman opens fire & barricades himself inside

Three police officers in Texas have been shot after they were met with gunfire while responding to a call in Cedar Park, a suburb of Austin. There have been reports that the suspect, barricaded in a house, has taken hostages.

The incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon, after police were called to a home off Natalia Cove in Cedar Park, a major Austin suburb with a population of about 80,000 people.

In the ensuing standoff, three responding police officers were shot, Cedar Park Police have confirmed. All three officers were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, Chief Mike Harmon reported, while advising locals to stay clear of the active scene.

Austin officer Bino Cadenas tweeted that he was “advised it’s a hostage situation,” adding that the perpetrator, who is held up inside the property, has been threatening to kill children if police swoop on the house.

A massive police presence has been spotted at the scene. “At least three ambulances” and “multiple SWAT Units” have been scrambled, FOX7 reporter Rudy Koski tweeted.

Officer escorting elderly woman out of area where shooting took place in Heritage Park Subdusion in Cedar Park. At least 3 ambulances, multiple SWAT Units on scene. No info on injuries or what lead up to shooting

Some videos posted to social media also appeared to show a police helicopter hovering over the site of the incident.

helicopter circling active Cedar Park situation

