At least 3 terrorists neutralized in Turkey’s southeast

ANKARA

At least three terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed domestic anti-terror operation in southeastern Turkey, authorities announced Thursday.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that as part of domestic security operations, Provincial Gendarmerie Command units conducted operation in rural areas of Bitlis province.

“Thus, six terrorists were killed in the last two days, including three in Hakkari [province]and three in Bitlis,” the statement said.

Operations are ongoing in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities generally use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The affiliation of the terrorists was not expressly given, but the terrorist PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

* Writing by Sena Guler