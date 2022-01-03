At least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation as a result of a fire at the Baltimore City Jail.

At least 30 inmates are suffering from smoke inhalation at the Baltimore City Jail after a fire.

A FIRE at a Baltimore jail has left a number of inmates in need of medical help.

According to the city fire union, at least 30 inmates have smoke inhalation and need EMS.

EMS crews were reportedly determining which hospitals have capacity while making plans for county medical personnel to treat people on the spot.

Correctional medical personnel and supplies were dispatched to the scene due to a lack of beds at nearby medical facilities.

The majority of inmates appear to be suffering from smoke inhalation and a lack of ventilation.

It’s unclear how far their investigations have gone.

The incident began with a mattress fire at the jail in the 500 block of East Madison Street, according to initial reports.

Firefighters have arrived on the scene, and the incident commander has requested assistance from the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

Ambulances from other counties had been summoned, according to the fire union.

Around 9 p.m., a person was seen being wheeled out on a stretcher, according to local reporters.

The uniforms of the firefighters were covered in black soot as they exited the building.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal tweeted: “A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals is responding to the @MDPublicSafety Baltimore City Jail for a fire inside the facility.”

“Investigators will work with @BaltimoreFire to figure out what started the fire and what caused it.”

An active investigation has been declared in this case.

