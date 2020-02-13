At least 30 killed by Boko Haram militants in NE Nigeria: official

ABUJA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — At least 30 people were killed in an attack by Boko Haram militants in a community located in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, state governor Babagana Zulum said on Monday.

An unknown number of women and children were also abducted while at least 18 vehicles including lorries and others conveying foodstuffs were burned down when the gunmen attacked the Auno community in Konduga local government area of the state on Sunday, Zulum told Xinhua.

Several other local residents also sustained injuries during the attack in the community located about 24km north of Maiduguri, the capital of the restive northern state.

The attack started at about 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, with the gunmen blocking the major road leading to the Auno community and raiding surrounding villages.

Zulum, who was on an on-the-spot assessment of the area early Monday, blamed the attack on the Boko Haram militant group.

According to him, the attack lasted about five hours, bearing the hallmark of Boko Haram attacks.

“Among the victims, those killed were mostly motorists who were plying a road in the community,” the state governor disclosed.

Zulum gave assurance to injured victims that the state government in collaboration with the federal government would make stronger commitments toward ending the Boko Haram militancy.

The area had been cordoned off by the military and police, to prevent further attackers.

Boko Haram, which launched attacks in Nigeria’s northeast region since over a decade ago, is known for its agenda to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country.