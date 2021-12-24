At least 30 people have died as a result of a fire on a ferry in Bangladesh.

According to a fire service official, 65 injured passengers have been rescued while operations are still ongoing.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

According to official sources, a fire broke out early Friday on a passenger ferry in Bangladesh’s Sugandha River, killing at least 30 people and rescuing 65 others.

“We’ve recovered 30 charred bodies and 65 burnt passengers so far.”

“Our rescue operation is still ongoing,” Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters in Dhaka, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

Many passengers jumped into the river after the fire spread throughout the Ovijan-10 commuter ferry, which is known locally as a launch, according to local sources, raising the number of dead and injured.

More than 500 passengers were on board the ferry headed to the southern district of Barguna, according to Khalilur Rahman, officer in charge of the Jhalakathi police station. The ferry left Dhaka’s Sadarghat Launch Terminal on Thursday evening.

“As the fire broke out and quickly spread, many jumped into the river and were able to reach land,” Rahman added.

The injured passengers were rushed to local hospitals and clinics, with the most seriously injured being flown to Dhaka.

In Bangladesh, a riverine country in South Asia, launches are very popular water commuter ferries, and thousands of people travel by launches every day from Dhaka to the country’s southern regions.

In the delta nation of nearly 170 million people, launches sink frequently due to bad weather.

However, fires of this magnitude are extremely rare.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but fire officials have stated that they will investigate after the rescue operations are completed.

The fire is thought to have started in the ferry’s engine.