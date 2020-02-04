At least 30 Syrian troops killed in Turkish retaliatory attack: Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — At least 30 Syrian troops were killed in Turkish counter-fire in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said here on Monday.

“We have responded in kind to these attacks and will continue to do so… We are determined to continue our operations for the security of our country, people and our brothers in Idlib,” he told reporters.

The retaliation came after four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others wounded by Syrian shelling in Idlib, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.