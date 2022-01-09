At least 31 people have been seriously injured in a Bronx apartment fire, with residents seen ‘jumping from windows to escape.’

Residents seen ‘jumping from windows to escape’ a Bronx apartment fire, which has left at least 31 seriously injured.

People were seen “jumping from windows” after a fire broke out in a Bronx apartment, injuring at least 31 people.

According to reports, 11 people have been injured, some of whom are in grave danger.

333 E 181st Street in the Bronx caught fire shortly before 11 a.m. ET.

In the shocking video footage of the incident, smoke can be seen billowing out of the windows.

According to the FDNY, the fire began in a third-floor apartment.

In the Tremont section of the Bronx, the 120-unit building is located near Tiebout Avenue.

The intersection of 182nd Street and Webster Avenue has been closed to traffic.

“Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx,” the FDNY said in a tweet.

“At the moment, 31 civilians have been seriously injured.”

On Twitter, the New York City Office of Emergency Management advised residents in the area to “avoid smoke and close windows.”

A brave firefighter was seen cradling a baby to safety in disturbing scenes, while victims of the inferno were seen on stretchers and being attended to by paramedics.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.