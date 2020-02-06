At least 33 rescuers killed in avalanche in eastern Turkey

ANKARA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — At least 33 rescue workers were killed and 53 others injured on Wednesday after a huge avalanche hit a mountainous area in the eastern Turkish province of Van, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement.

The search and rescue team encountered a second avalanche during its mission to find two people trapped in a previous avalanche that took place late on Tuesday, said Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of Van, warning of more avalanches.

At least 63 were rescued from under the snow and sent to hospital, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

It is worth noting that the killed rescuers include military personal, village guards and civilians.

At least five people were killed in the Tuesday’s avalanche that struck a minibus and a snow-clearing vehicle.

According to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, a mobile base station was already set up in the affected area while three others were on their way to the area to provide communication.