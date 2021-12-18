At least 33 suspected DaeshISIS members have been apprehended in Turkey.

In Turkey, at least 33 suspected DaeshISIS members have been apprehended.

Foreign nationals apprehended in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

ANKARA

Security sources said on Thursday that Turkish security forces had apprehended 33 foreign nationals across the country for alleged ties to the DaeshISIS terrorist group.

According to the sources, anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched an operation to apprehend 11 suspects believed to be members of groups planning attacks on behalf of DaeshISIS.

Police teams carried out simultaneous operations at 11 locations in four different Istanbul districts as part of the investigation.

Separately, anti-terror police in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, have launched an operation to apprehend 30 more foreign nationals suspected of having ties to DaeshISIS, according to a security source.

According to the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, a total of 22 suspects were detained as part of the simultaneous operations.

The remaining suspects were being sought, according to the report.

During the raids, a large number of digital materials and organizational documents were also taken.

Turkey was one of the first countries to label ISIS as a terrorist organization.

DaeshISIS terrorists have repeatedly attacked the country since then.

At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have been carried out by the group, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

Turkey retaliated by launching anti-terror operations both at home and abroad in order to prevent further attacks.

*Ankara-based writer Gozde Bayar