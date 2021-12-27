At least 36 people were killed across the United States over the Christmas weekend as holiday shootings erupted.

A 13-year-old girl and her mother were killed, as was a professional boxer who was shot in front of his girlfriend and children, and a man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly going on his own shooting spree at a rest stop.

On Christmas Day, a mother and daughter were found shot to death in their own home in Detroit, Michigan.

The 57-year-old woman’s husband is being sought by police, but it’s unclear whether he’s a suspect or a potential victim.

Family members expected to have Christmas dinner with the woman and her teenage daughter, who was nonverbal and used a wheelchair, but when they arrived at the house, they discovered their bodies, according to Detroit Police Chief James White.

A man was also killed in Detroit when he attempted to stop a thief from stealing his truck from his home.

Two more people are said to have died in Detroit shootings over the weekend.

Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting at a holiday party in Flint, Michigan.

In the early hours of December 26, the Christmas gathering turned violent, with two men, ages 19 and 25, dying from gunshot wounds.

The incident is being looked into by police.

A woman was shot and killed in Grand Rapids on Christmas Eve, and a male suspect has been arrested.

In Virginia, state police responded to a reported shooting at the Virginia Welcome Center at Clear Brook, which is located at a rest stop on southbound I-81.

A domestic dispute is said to have escalated into a shooting at the rest stop, injuring four people.

Later that day, the suspect was discovered in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Frederick County.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but died, according to Virginia State Police.

In Hopewell, Virginia, a man was shot and killed early Christmas morning after an argument.

The shooting, which was ruled a homicide, is being investigated by cops.

In what police believe was a possible road rage incident, a Maryland boxer was shot and killed in front of his three children and girlfriend.

Danny Kelly Jr. was driving with his family in Temple Hills, Maryland late on Christmas Eve afternoon when another car pulled up alongside Kelly’s and opened fire.

The shooting is being investigated by the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Major Crimes Division is seeking information from anyone who may have information…

