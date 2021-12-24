At least 37 people have died in a Bangladesh ferry fire.

At least 37 people have died in a fire on a Bangladeshi ferry.

While patrolling teams and divers continue to search for missing people in the river, 74 injured passengers were rescued.

According to official sources, a fire on a passenger ferry on Bangladesh’s Sugandha River killed 37 people and rescued 74 others early Friday.

“We’ve found 37 charred bodies and 74 burnt passengers so far.”

The fire was completely extinguished several hours ago.

However, our patrolling teams and divers continue to search the river for missing people,” Brig.

Mr. Gen.

Over the phone, Sajjad Hossain, director-general of the country’s Fire Service and Civil Defense, told Anadolu Agency.

He went on to say that while some of the injured were rescued by locals, many more jumped into the river before rescuers arrived.

“As a result, it is impossible to determine the exact number of people killed or injured because some are still missing,” Hossain explained.

One of the ferry passengers who made it to land with his wife told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the fire spread quickly and that many people on board died from suffocation.

“Because the ferry was overcrowded with passengers, many women, children, and elderly commuters were unable to exit the deck,” said Hossain Muhammad Al-Muzahid, the administrative head of the southern Patharghata coastal area.

“I was standing alongside the launch with my wife when I noticed fire raging on all sides.”

I jumped into the river with my wife right away.

We both know how to swim and were able to make it back to shore.

Muzahid continued, “It was such a horrible incident in my life that I had never seen before.”

Many passengers jumped into the river after the fire spread throughout the Ovijan-10 commuter ferry, which is known locally as a launch, according to local sources.

More than 500 passengers were on board the ferry headed to the southern district of Barguna, according to Khalilur Rahman, the officer in charge at the Jhalakathi police station. The ferry left the capital Dhaka’s Sadarghat Launch Terminal on Thursday evening.

“A large number of people rushed inside.

