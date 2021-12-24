At least 39 people have died and dozens more have been injured in a ferry fire in Bangladesh.

Many passengers jumped from the ship into the frigid waters to escape the fire.

In Bangladesh, a massive fire engulfed a crowded river ferry, killing at least 39 people and injuring 72 others.

To escape the blaze, which started around 3 a.m. on Friday, many passengers jumped from the ship into freezing waters.

“I was sleeping on the deck when I heard screams and a loud noise,” Anisur Rahman, a survivor, said.

“Like many other passengers, I jumped into the freezing river and swam to the riverbank in the thick fog.”

The ship was transporting 800 passengers from Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, to Barguna, 155 miles south.

According to officials, many of the passengers were on their way to see family and friends for the weekend.

Toward the end of the journey, the ferry caught fire off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River.

According to fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, it took 15 fire engines two hours to put out the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel.

The ferry’s blackened hull sat anchored at the river’s edge, and rescuers continued their search for survivors as well as those who died.

All 72 passengers who were injured were taken to the hospital, including seven who had severe burns and were in critical condition.

The fire may have started in the engine room, according to Mr Bhuiyan.

The government has formed two committees to look into the fire and has given them three days to report their findings.

The Associated Press contributed more reporting.

