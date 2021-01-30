At least 436 houses submerged by floods in Indonesia’s East Java

JAKARTA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — At least 436 houses in Jember district, East Java province, were submerged by floods with the height of more than one meter, the Jember Regional Disaster Management Agency said on Saturday.

The agency’s emergency and logistics head Heru Widagdo said the floods also submerged a school building and two worship houses.

“So far we haven’t received any reports of casualties, hopefully, none,” said Widagdo.

Widagdo added that the floods occurred as the Bedadung River overflowed and inundated settlements in seven sub-districts.

Authorities have evacuated residents, especially the elderly and toddlers whose houses were flooded.

The floods have started to recede at several points, but residents are on the alert to anticipate further flooding as rainfalls are still high. Enditem