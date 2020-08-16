Infosurhoy

At least 5 dead, 28 injured as gunmen explode car bomb & storm hotel in Mogadishu (VIDEOS)

A hotel has been attacked by Islamic militants in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, with at least five people killed. Video posted on social media shows a large plume of smoke emerging from the scene that suffered the explosion.

Reports of the attack emerged on local media on Sunday. Several videos circulating online show dust and smoke rising from the location, identified as Mogadishu’s Elite Hotel, while gunfire can be heard in the background.

The videos were filmed at a distance from the hotel, making it difficult to tell what exactly had happened.

A powerful explosion first went off at the hotel, as the attackers detonated a car bomb, breaching its premises and then storming the location. Some media outlets pinned the blame on Al-Shabaab – a hard-line Islamist militant group, that has ties to Al-Qaeda.

“There are deaths and injuries of civilians who were passing near the hotel and others who were inside the hotel. Among the dead is one director of the Information Ministry,” said the state-run SONNA news agency, citing Information Ministry Spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar.

At least 28 people were injured in the attack, local media said, citing the ambulance service. 

“So far we confirmed seven people died, including two attackers, two junior directors and three civilians,” Omar told Reuters.

The hotel was attacked by five militants, one of whom detonated the car bomb at the beginning of the assault. Others were killed during a lengthy gun battle against security forces. 

