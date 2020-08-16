At least 5 dead, 28 injured as gunmen explode car bomb & storm hotel in Mogadishu (VIDEOS)

A hotel has been attacked by Islamic militants in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, with at least five people killed. Video posted on social media shows a large plume of smoke emerging from the scene that suffered the explosion.

Reports of the attack emerged on local media on Sunday. Several videos circulating online show dust and smoke rising from the location, identified as Mogadishu’s Elite Hotel, while gunfire can be heard in the background.

A VBIED was detonated in front of the popular Hotel known as “Hotel Elite” at Liido beach in Mogadishu. Following the explosion, armed gunmen stormed the building and there is currently a gunfight under way inside the hotel. I’ll update as details come in. pic.twitter.com/S49CXtbJvA — Somali News Updates (@Somaliweyn_) August 16, 2020

The videos were filmed at a distance from the hotel, making it difficult to tell what exactly had happened.

#BREAKING : Al Shabab gunmen attack #Elite hotel at #Liido Beach in #Mogadishu#Somalia is under attack. Shooting ongoing. pic.twitter.com/BR4kQqKFD1 — Albert Batlayeri🌐 (@AlbertBatlayeri) August 16, 2020

A powerful explosion first went off at the hotel, as the attackers detonated a car bomb, breaching its premises and then storming the location. Some media outlets pinned the blame on Al-Shabaab – a hard-line Islamist militant group, that has ties to Al-Qaeda.

“There are deaths and injuries of civilians who were passing near the hotel and others who were inside the hotel. Among the dead is one director of the Information Ministry,” said the state-run SONNA news agency, citing Information Ministry Spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar.

PHOTO: Outside the Elite Hotel in Liido beach #Mogadishu where an active attack still continues. Rampaged shooting still reported with gunmen inside the hotel. Aamin Ambulance says 28 injured persons were taken to the hospital. Number of deaths yet to be confirmed. #Somaliapic.twitter.com/2VQx8WZqV9 — Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) August 16, 2020

At least 28 people were injured in the attack, local media said, citing the ambulance service.

“So far we confirmed seven people died, including two attackers, two junior directors and three civilians,” Omar told Reuters.

The hotel was attacked by five militants, one of whom detonated the car bomb at the beginning of the assault. Others were killed during a lengthy gun battle against security forces.

