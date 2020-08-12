At least 5 dead as bus catches fire in southern India

MUMBAI, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — At least five people were killed after a bus travelling to India’s southern city of Bengaluru caught fire on a highway in the early hours of Wednesday.

The private bus, carrying around 32 passengers, caught fire after it developed a short circuit in the engine at KR Halli in Hiriyur sub-district, 161 km from Bengaluru, according to a local police official.

Among the dead were two children and a woman, and the injured have been shifted to the district hospital, the official said, adding that the driver of the bus abandoned the vehicle and escaped from the scene.

Investigations were underway. Enditem