At least 6 injured in private house blast in Azerbaijan’s capital

BAKU, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — At least six people were injured after an explosion rocked a private house here on Monday evening, according to Azerbaijan’s emergency authorities.

Rescuers pulled six people from under the rubble of the two-storey house, which was completely destroyed by the explosion.

“All of them were hospitalized with different injuries,” the emergency authorities said.

Deputy minister of emergencies Etibar Mirzayev arrived on the scene.

Emergency crews are still searching through the rubble as more people are feared trapped.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

The country’s major gas operator, Azerigas, said no gas line runs under the house. Enditem