At least 8 killed in highway accident in Bolivia

LA PAZ, March 25 (Xinhua) — At least eight people were killed and more than 20 injured on Thursday in a public transport bus accident on the highway between the cities of Camargo and Tarija in southern Bolivia, local police said.

Tarija Departmental Police Commander Sadid Avila reported that the bus overturned before reaching Villa Abecia, in the southern department of Chuquisaca, after having departed from La Paz on its way to Tarija, a department bordering Argentina.

The police chief did not rule out a possible increase in the number of deaths due to the critical state of some of the injured, after at least four seriously injured people were rushed to the San Juan de Dios hospital.

Police personnel began gathering information to determine the causes of the accident.

Avila indicated that there are “several hypotheses” about the possible causes of the accident, “from a mechanical failure to driver recklessness,” which will be determined by the investigations. Enditem