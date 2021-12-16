At least 88 people have died as a result of tornadoes in Kentucky, including a two-month-old baby girl.

The family describes how they took refuge in the bathroom and tried to protect their child by putting her in a car seat, but their home was destroyed.

At least 88 people have been killed by tornadoes that have swept across parts of the United States, including a two-month-old baby girl.

Oaklynn Koon is one of the youngest victims of the weekend tornadoes that wreaked havoc on six states in the South and Midwest.

The majority of the deaths (74) occurred in Kentucky.

As the storms approached, Oaklynn’s parents Douglas and Jackie sought refuge in the bathroom of their Dawson Springs home for their three children.

As the tornado hit the building on Friday, the family was flung around and the bath was tossed in the air.

Oaklynn was placed in a car seat for protection, and she appeared to be doing well on Saturday, according to her family.

After being admitted to the hospital on Sunday, she began to have seizures, and doctors discovered a brain bleed.

Mr Koon claimed his daughter had suffered a stroke.

She needed life support and died on Monday.

Mr Koon told MSNBC, “It’s the most traumatic thing I’ve ever gone through, and I felt helpless in protecting my kids.”

“I’m trying to process everything that I’m going through,” he said.

Mr. Koon’s family and his mother-in-law Sheila Rose, who lost her home, have a GoFundMe account set up by a family member.

As a result of the devastating storms, President Joe Biden declared a national emergency.

At least six children are among the dead, ranging in age from two months to 94-year-old war veteran Golden Wes Hembrey.

With 109 people still missing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear predicted that the death toll would rise.

“For a ten-minute period, you go from grief to shock to resolve, and then you go back,” Mr Beshear said, choking up at times.

While the tornadoes wreaked havoc in Kentucky, including one that ripped through 227 miles of land, six people died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, four in Tennessee, two in Missouri, and one in an Arkansas nursing home.

The circumstances surrounding the collapse of the Amazon facility are being investigated by the US workplace safety watchdog, and Amazon has stated that it will cooperate.

Kentucky tornadoes: Two-month-old baby girl among at least 88 dead in US storms