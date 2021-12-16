At least 89 people have died as a result of an unknown disease, prompting the World Health Organization to dispatch a taskforce amid fears of a horror outbreak.

At least 89 people have died as a result of an unknown disease, prompting the World Health Organization to dispatch a taskforce amid fears of a disaster.

A WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION rapid response task force has been dispatched to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious illness that has claimed the lives of at least 89 people.

The South Sudanese Ministry of Health has reported a rapidly spreading illness in the northern town of Fangak in the Jonglei state, which local scientists have been unable to identify.

Following recent severe flooding in the area, health officials were tasked with collecting samples to aid in the identification of the deadly disease.

Initial cholera samples from the sick, according to local health officials in Fangak, came back negative.

According to Sheila Baya, a WHO spokesperson, the team of scientists had to reach Fangak via helicopter due to the flooding.

She went on to say that the group is awaiting transportation to return them to Juba, the capital, on Wednesday.

“We decided to send a rapid response team to go assess the risk and investigate,” she said.

“That’s when they’ll be able to collect samples from the sick people, but the preliminary figure we got was 89 deaths.”

Severe floods, according to Land Minister Lam Tungwar Kueigwong, have increased the spread of diseases like malaria and caused malnutrition in children due to food shortages across the northern states.

He claimed that oil from the region’s fields had contaminated the water, resulting in the death of domestic animals.

The suffering caused by the floods, including food shortages and illnesses, is putting pressure on health facilities, according to international charity Médecins Sans Frontières, which works in the area.

“We are extremely concerned about malnutrition, with severe acute malnutrition levels exceeding the WHO threshold by two times,” they said.

“Since the beginning of the floods, the number of children admitted to our hospital with severe malnutrition has doubled.”

South Sudan has been hit by extreme floods for the third year in a row, resulting in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Humanitarian organizations have warned that the situation could lead to an outbreak of waterborne diseases such as malaria, as well as food insecurity and malnutrition.

More than 700,000 people have been displaced as a result of the worst flooding in nearly 60 years, which has cut off communities from accessing food and other essentials.

Climate change, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, is to blame.

South Sudan faces the threat of conflict, climate change, and COVID-19 nearly a decade after gaining independence following a war, according to the outgoing head of the UN mission in the country.

Almost the entire population is reliant on international food aid, and even the most basic services such as…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.