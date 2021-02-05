At least 9 killed in police operation in Rio de Janeiro favelas

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — At least nine people were killed and six arrested during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian police said on Wednesday.

The events took place in the Caixa D’Agua and Sacu favelas in the northern Quintino neighborhood during an operation by the Military Police to put an end to shootouts in the region among drug-trafficking gangs fighting over territory.

According to the Military Police, five rifles, a sub-machine gun, four pistols, radios and transmitters, and drugs were seized.

Rival gangs have been disputing the region since the beginning of the year, leading to constant shootouts. Enditem