At least 90 feared trapped in India building collapse amid monsoon rain

At least 90 people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in India.

The five-storey block of flats came down in Mahad, Raigad district, near Mumbai, India, amid monsoon rain at around 6.50pm (local time) today.

It is feared at least 90 people are trapped inside the collapsed building, according to police in Maharashtra state.

However, the figure could be as high as 125 people, Indian politician Bharat Gogavale said.

Authorities said 28 people were pulled out by rescue teams, with local residents joining the operation.

Local police have confirmed that at least 22 people have been taken to hospital.

Initially the top three floors of the ‘Tariq Garden’ building, which contains more than 40 apartments, came down.

Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector, told Hindustan Times: “As per my information, there were 47 flats in the building which housed around 150 people. How many were inside the building when it collapsed is still unknown.”

Manikrao Jajtap, a former legislative assembly member for Mahad, added: “We have already initiated the evacuation work with earth moving machines. In the initial first two hours, we were able to bring out 25 persons.”

Assembly member Bharat Gogavale said at least 100 to 125 people are stuck inside the building.

He added: “One or two of them have called from inside, and it is difficult to say what condition they are in. We are speaking with their relatives.”

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic.

“Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety.”

Local TV channels showed footage of the debris with locals and police trying to salvage the trapped people. The TV footage also showed at least one ambulance leaving the area as people surrounding it made frantic phone calls.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured the local administration of all possible support for speedy rescue and relief work, his office said on Twitter.