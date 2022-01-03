At least FIVE asteroids are heading toward Earth in January, according to NASA, one of which is the size of Big Ben.

At least FIVE asteroids are expected to collide with Earth in January, according to NASA, with one of them being the size of Big Ben.

The report was released by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a NASA-funded research and development facility managed by the California Institute of Technology.

The extraterrestrial objects were discovered by JPL’s Asteroid Watch dashboard, which detects and tracks asteroids and comets that are expected to pass close to Earth.

Asteroids are rocky bodies orbiting the Sun that are smaller than planets but larger than meteoroids.

The first of NASA’s five discovered asteroids is 2021 YQ.

On January 5, 2022, an asteroid the size of a large commercial airliner (200 feet) will pass within 1,330,000 miles of Earth.

On December 7, 1902, the spacecraft 2021 YQ flew close to Earth’s orbit.

Asteroid 2021 YX will also pass by Earth on January 5, 2022, but it will be a little further away at 2,390,000 miles.

This rock is about 100 feet wide, which is about the same size as a small commercial airplane.

According to JPL’s records, this asteroid has never approached Earth before.

This 24-foot-wide rock, the size of a bus, is expected to approach Earth on January 6, 2022.

The asteroid 2014 YE15 is expected to be the farthest away, with a distance of 4,600,000 miles between it and Earth.

This isn’t the first time this asteroid has come close to Earth, and it won’t be the last, according to NASA’s records, which show it has been returning almost annually since 1905.

In May 2022, it will make its closest approach to Earth.

On January 7, 2022, the asteroid 2020 AP1 will pass Earth at a distance of about 1,080,000 miles.

Despite being the closest asteroid to Earth, it is thankfully the smallest at 13 feet wide (roughly the size of a car).

The closest approach of 2020 AP1 to Earth was in January 2020.

In January 2024, it is expected to return.

The asteroid 2013 YD48, which will approach Earth on January 11, 2022, is the last object mentioned in NASA’s report.

This massive rock will come within 3,480,000 miles of Earth and is 340 feet tall (Big Ben is about 315 feet tall).

This object last came close to Earth in March of 2014.

In 2030, it is expected to return to Earth.

