At least four bids have been received for the old federal courthouse in Harrisburg, which is set to close today.

At least four bidders have submitted offers to purchase the federal courthouse in downtown Harrisburg, which is set to be replaced soon.

Many offers had been received by Tuesday afternoon, according to Will Powell, a spokesman for the US General Services Administration.

The sale of the Ronald Reagan Federal Building at 228 Walnut Street, which is 55 years old, is set to end at 2 p.m.

Powell said the deadline is Wednesday, but it could be extended.

For several months, the GSA has been seeking purchase offers for the 11-story structure.

The starting bid was set at (dollar)3 million by the agency.

The current courthouse will be replaced by a (dollar)193 million courthouse at Sixth and Reilly streets, which is nearing completion.

