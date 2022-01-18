At least four people are killed in a suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital.

At least 4 people have died in a suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital.

The terrorist group al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, claims responsibility for the attack.

Officials said a suicide bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, killed at least four people, including civilians, and injured ten others on Tuesday evening.

According to a police officer in Mogadishu who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone, the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives in a restaurant near the Somali military camp in the Wadajir neighborhood of Mogadishu.

“A suicide bomber blew himself up at a restaurant opposite the Nacnac camp in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district, killing four people and injuring at least ten others,” according to the Somali National News Agency.

According to police, the wounded civilians were rushed to hospitals in the capital for treatment.

Mohamed Abdi Ibrahim, a 35-year-old eyewitness who spoke to Anadolu Agency after the blast, said he saw several injured civilians yelling for help in a chaotic scene.

The attack comes just days after a suicide car bomber targeted a security convoy in Somalia’s capital, killing at least ten people, including five security officers.

Al-Shabaab was also responsible for a truck bomb attack in Mogadishu in 2017 that killed 600 people, making it the country’s deadliest terror attack.