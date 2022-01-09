At least nine children were among the 19 people killed in a fire at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx, with dozens more injured.

According to reports, 33 people were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

Severe smoke inhalation has been the most commonly reported injury among the victims thus far.

The fire started in a third-floor apartment, according to the FDNY.

The blaze has been dubbed the deadliest apartment fire in 30 years.

People should avoid the area, according to the NYPD.

What did Mayor Eric Adams have to say about it?

“One of the worst fires we have seen here in modern times in the city of New York,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The Mayor said, “The numbers are horrific.”

What was the cause of the fire?

While the cause of the fire is currently unknown, FDNY Commissioner Daniel A Nigro stated that it is “not suspicious.”

