At least nine dead after bus accident in Colombia

BOGOTA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — At least nine people died and many more were injured on Friday in a bus accident in southwestern Colombia, said the deputy commander of the Rosas Fire Brigade, Victor Valencia.

The bus, which was traveling on the Pan-American Highway on the Popayan-La Cruz route, collided with some rocks near the town of Rosas in the Cauca department and then overturned.

“Many people were trapped inside the damaged vehicle, the others were taken to healthcare centers in towns such as Popayan,” Valencia said.

He explained the cause of the accident is unknown, however brake failure has yet to be ruled out.