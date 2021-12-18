At least ten DaeshISIS suspects have been apprehended in Turkey.

At least ten suspected DaeshISIS members have been apprehended in Turkey.

According to security sources, suspects were apprehended in 13 locations across Istanbul in seven different districts.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to security sources, at least ten people suspected of having ties to the terrorist group DaeshISIS were apprehended in Turkey on Saturday.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, anti-terror police teams in Istanbul launched an operation to apprehend the suspects, who are thought to be part of groups planning attacks on behalf of DaeshISIS in Istanbul.

Police teams carried out simultaneous operations at 13 locations in seven different Istanbul districts to apprehend the suspects as part of the investigation.

During the raids, a large amount of digital data and organizational documents were also seized.

Turkey was one of the first countries to label DaeshISIS as a terrorist organization.

Terrorists have repeatedly attacked the country since then.

At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks have been carried out by the group, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

To prevent further attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations both at home and abroad.

Jeyhun Aliyev of Ankara contributed to this piece.