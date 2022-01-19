At least ten people have died in Madagascar as a result of floods.

In Madagascar, at least ten people have died as a result of floods.

Buildings in Antananarivo collapsed due to flooding caused by heavy rains, killing people.

According to news reports released Tuesday, at least ten people were killed in floods caused by heavy rains in Antananarivo, Madagascar’s capital.

Buildings collapsed as a result of flooding that began on Monday, killing people.

In Antananarivo, 500 people have been forced to flee their homes, and 20 districts have been designated as red alert zones.

In the tropical country’s north and east, the torrent is expected to last through the weekend.

In January 2020, floods caused by heavy rains killed 26 people on the island.

