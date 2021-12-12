At least three people were killed when a massive gas explosion ripped through homes in an Italian town, burying residents beneath the rubble.

At least three people were killed when a massive gas explosion ripped through homes in an Italian town, burying residents.

After a massive gas explosion in Italy, several buildings collapsed, killing at least three people and trapping others beneath the rubble.

Two apartment blocks in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa were completely destroyed in the blast late Saturday night, prompting rescue teams to rush to the scene.

As several other buildings partially collapsed, firefighters were still frantically searching for survivors trapped among the rubble.

A pregnant woman and two children are thought to be among the missing.

According to Giuseppe Merendino, the captain of the local fire department, two people were found alive under the rubble and six others were missing.

Three people were killed, according to an official from Italy’s Civil Protection.

On Saturday evening, Filippo Barbera, a priest who was celebrating mass nearby, heard a loud roar and saw flames rising from a group of houses.

“It’s a tragedy of epic proportions.”

“Let us pray to God to spare us from any more deaths,” he said.

Overnight, two women were rescued.

One of them, Rosa Carmina, 80, told the daily La Repubblica that the lights went out and the ceiling and floors collapsed.

Her sister-in-law, who lived on the floor above her, was rescued from beneath a pile of rubble and survived as well.

Three other buildings, all of which appeared to be unoccupied, collapsed as a result of the explosion, and three more had their windows shattered.

“It was undoubtedly a gas leak that resulted in a methane bubble,” Salvatore Cocina, the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, told ANSA.

According to him, preliminary evidence suggests that an elevator malfunction may have triggered the explosion, which was then fed by a gas space heater.