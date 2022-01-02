At least two people are killed in a bomb blast near the Somali capital.

At least two people are killed by a bomb near Somalia’s capital.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bomb, which came after three commandos were injured in a convoy attack earlier in the day.

Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, is one of the world’s most dangerous

An official said that at least two people, including an elderly man, were killed in a bomb explosion on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Sunday afternoon, pointing to a nearby peacekeepers’ convoy as a possible target.

A police officer in Mogadishu told Anadolu Agency on the phone that the attack happened near the ex-control Afgoye police checkpoint.

“The bomb was an improvised explosive device planted near the Mogadishu-Afgooye highway,” said the officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

“We don’t know who the target was for sure,” he added, “but an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers’ convoy was using the main road at the time the explosion occurred.”

The “cowardly terrorist roadside” attack was also confirmed by Somali state media.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.

It was the second bomb blast in Somalia in the last ten hours, as at least three specially trained commandos were wounded in a bomb blast on a convoy carrying military personnel on the outskirts of Dhusamareb, the administrative capital, earlier on Sunday.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it killed nine soldiers.