At least two people have died as a result of the eruption of the Tonga volcano, according to Japan.

At least two people have died as a result of the Tonga volcano, according to Japan.

Tongan navy ships are assessing damages on remote islands, according to the Japanese foreign minister.

ANKARA

At least two people were killed, according to Japan, during an undersea volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, in the South Pacific.

According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that local authorities in Tonga are “close to determining the scale of damage” caused by the disaster.

Since Friday morning, the volcano, which is 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa on the main Tongatapu island, has been spewing ash, steam, and gas.

It wreaked havoc on the island nation’s communications systems.

Tonga is an archipelago nation of more than 170 South Pacific islands, many of which are uninhabited but covered in tropical rainforest, with a population of just over 105,000 people.

According to Hayashi, dozens of homes were destroyed or partially destroyed as a result of the disaster.

“Since communication cables have been broken, conditions on most of Tonga’s remote islands are unknown, prompting Tongan navy ships to head for the areas,” Hayashi explained.

On Sunday, the volcano triggered a tsunami that struck parts of Japan.

Aid is being sent by Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand dispatched two planes to assess the damage on Monday, with New Zealand delivering aid on Tuesday.

Nanaia Mahuta, New Zealand’s foreign minister, said on Monday that her country is prepared to send aid to the Pacific country, but that the main runway must be cleared first.

“Following the successful surveillance and reconnaissance flight of a New Zealand P-3K2 Orion on Monday, imagery and details have been sent to relevant authorities in Tonga, to aid in decisions about what support is most needed,” Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

“However, images show ashfall on the Nuku’alofa airport runway, which must be cleared before a C-130 Hercules flight carrying humanitarian aid can land,” Nanaia Mahuta said, adding that two Royal New Zealand Navy ships will leave today.

Marise Payne, Australia’s Foreign Minister and Minister for Women, announced (dollar)1 million in humanitarian aid for Tonga on Monday and said Australia is prepared to send more.

“Will provide an initial package of (dollar)1 million to meet Tonga’s urgent humanitarian requests and is ready to provide further assistance in partnership with (Tonga’s) government,” Payne said on Twitter.

*With thanks to Islamuddin Sajid for his contribution.