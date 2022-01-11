At least two security personnel are killed in Somalia by a bomb blast.

In Somalia, a bomb explosion kills at least two security personnel.

Three soldiers are also killed in fighting between al-Shabaab and the Somali army.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

When a bomb exploded in a military vehicle carrying security personnel in the country’s south, at least two Somali soldiers were killed and several others were injured.

According to officials who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone, the security convoy was hit by remotely controlled explosive devices while traveling between the town of Jowhar and the small town of Qalimow in the Middle Shabelle region.

“A landmine explosion destroyed a military vehicle, and several soldiers were injured and transported to a hospital in Mogadishu for treatment,” an official said.

Hirshabelle State’s administrative capital is Jowhar, a major town 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Mogadishu, the country’s capital.

Separately, al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab attacked a Somali National Army base near Qalimow in the Middle Shabelle region, killing at least three soldiers and injuring four others.

Officials in the area have confirmed the attack and the Somali military’s casualties.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the base’s destruction and the seizure of military hardware.

The attack, according to the group, killed or wounded 12 soldiers, including senior officials.

Qalimow is a small town 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Mogadishu.