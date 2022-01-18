At night, a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering the streets by himself.

After concerned passers-by reported the child wandering alone on a Paisley street late on Sunday night, a man was arrested and charged.

Concerned members of the public spotted the toddler around 9 p.m. on Sunday night in the town’s Maxwellton Street.

According to the Paisley Daily Express, police were called and the child was taken to a safe location.

The circumstances of the incident are still unknown, but police have confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with it.

The child is now in good health.

“We were made aware of an incident involving a child around 8.45pm on Sunday, January 16,” said Inspector Laura Hamill of Paisley’s community policing team.

“The child has been located and found to be in good health.”

The procurator fiscal will receive a report.