At odds of 3.6 QUADRILLION-TO-ONE, a mystery gambler wins the (dollar)1 million jackpot TWICE in three weeks.

A LUCKY gambler has defied the odds to win a second (dollar)1 million casino jackpot, just three weeks after winning the first.

Each jackpot has a 60 million to one chance of being won, making the odds of winning it twice a staggering 3.6 quadrillion to one.

Gloria, a woman from Clearwater, Florida, won both top prizes at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa’s Dragon Link slot machine game.

After placing a (dollar)50 bet, she won the first jackpot of over (dollar)1.2 million on December 22.

Dragon Link is a progressive slot game, which means that the jackpot grows with each bet until someone wins it all.

“All I wanted for Christmas was to hit that progressive jackpot,” she said at the time in a press release.

“It’s still hard for me to believe that my holiday wish came true.”

In honor of her win, all 642 slot players who properly inserted their Seminole Wild Card into a machine within 15 minutes of the jackpot were awarded a (dollar)100 Bonus Free Play.

Her second victory was even more remarkable, as she returned to the Tampa Hard Rock on Sunday, January 9, and won over (dollar)1 million on the same game.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns the casino, which has 5,000 slot machines, 179 table games, and a 46-table poker room.

The Dragon Link game is also available at other Seminole Hard Rock locations in Hollywood and Coconut Creek.

This is the game’s third jackpot of more than (dollar)1 million in less than 60 days.

Last year, the Tampa location alone paid out over (dollar)1.6 billion in jackpots to over 56,000 winners, and there have been over 581,000 jackpots paid out in total, averaging over one jackpot paid every minute.

The largest-ever recorded slot win in Las Vegas went to an unnamed LA software engineer.

In 2003, he bet (dollar)100 on a Megabucks slot machine at Excalibur Hotel and Casino, and won (dollar)39.7 million in 25 annual installments of (dollar)1.5 million.

Katrina Bookman, 44, of New York, was playing slots at the Resort World Casino in Queens, New York, in 2016 when she was shown a winning ticket worth (dollar)42.9 million.

Katrina posed for a selfie with the winning screen, which would have been the biggest win in casino history – but there was one problem.

The ticket was faulty.

The machine was only supposed to pay out up to (dollar)6,500, and a furious Katrina was instead offered a steak dinner.

She eventually contacted a lawyer,…

