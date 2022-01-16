At only £150,000, this three-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s southside is a steal.

At only 150k, this spacious and stylish Glasgow southside flat with three bedrooms is a steal.

Our favorite way to start the new year is by scrolling through beautiful homes.

But few have piqued our interest as much as this stunning three-bedroom apartment in Glasgow’s south side.

Are you ready for a high-octane dose of property porn?

You may want to take a seat for this one, bargain hunters.

A three-bedroom flat in a quiet nook of the south side is on the market for £150,000– a property hunter’s dream.

You may well wonder why.

With this massive pad tucked away in Pollokshields, you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck.

The stylish and spacious home is situated in a quiet corner of the south side, at the end of Nithsdale Road, with a large green space in the background.

Even better, it’s only a mile from Strathbungo, which is home to some of the city’s best bars and restaurants, making it an ideal property for anyone looking for peace without sacrificing their social life.

The apartment has an entry hall, an open-plan living and dining room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and three good-sized bedrooms.

Outside, there are easy access routes to the city center, including Maxwell Park and Dumbreck train stations, as well as routes for easy access to M77 junction 1.

The bargain price contrasts sharply with a similar three-bedroom property on nearby Keir Street, which is currently on the market for £250,000.

“The accommodation of the flat comprises welcoming reception hallway with three useful storage cupboards off, fantastic, open plan loungedining room with dual aspects to the front and rear and exposed floorboards, kitchen with a range of base and wall mounted units and tiled splashback, tiled bathroom with three piece suite, three double sized bedrooms, all of which could be used very flexibly as home offices or study space,” reads the advertisement.

“The home also has double glazing, gas central heating, and a modern, neutral decor.”

Externally, there are well-kept and well-maintained resident gardens.

There is ample off-street parking for residents and visitors in front.”

You can learn more by going to this website.