At PMQs, Boris Johnson insists he WILL NOT resign over Partygate, as Keir Starmer stabs him in the back over Tory defections.

At PMQs, Boris Johnson says he WON’T resign over Partygate, as Keir Starmer stabs him in the back over Tory defections.

BORIS Johnson insisted today that he will not resign, despite being chastised by Keir Starmer at PMQs over the escalating “Partygate” scandal.

Minutes before rising in the Commons, the PM was rocked by reports of a Tory MP defecting to Labour as part of a growing plot to depose him.

In a hammer blow to No 10, Christian Wakeford, a 2019 Red Waller from Bury South, sensationally defected.

He said the PM is “incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves” in a lengthy parting shot.

Boris was greeted with jeers as he entered the chamber today, and he had to quickly defend himself against calls for him to resign.

“No, but I sincerely apologise for any misjudgments that were made,” the PM said when asked if he planned to resign first.

“I completely understand people’s feelings,” Boris later confessed, “and I completely support obeying the rules when you make the rules.”

Sir Keir then stabbed the knife into the No 10 parties, eliciting laughter and cheers from Labour backbenchers.

“Like so many people across the country, he has concluded that the Prime Minister, the Conservative Party, has shown themselves incapable of providing the leadership this country deserves,” he said in welcoming Mr Wakeford to the Labour benches.

“Every week, the Prime Minister defends the Downing Street parties with absurd and frankly unbelievable defenses, and each week it unravels.”

Boris was drowned out as he stated that the public must await the findings of top civil servant Sue Gray’s investigation into the bashes.

“The Conservative party won Bury South for the first time in generations under this PM with an agenda of uniting, levelling up, and delivering for the people of Bury South, and we will win Bury South again at the next election under this PM,” he added to cheers from Tories.

Boris added that he was “proud” of the pandemic-fighting work done by his No 10 staff.

“Throughout the pandemic, people across Government have worked tirelessly to protect the British public,” he said.

In a jab at Sir Keir, he suggested that the Labour leader “tell the House” about photos of him drinking a bottle of beer with staff in May.

Several times during the tumultuous session, the Speaker of the House of Commons had to intervene and threaten to expel obnoxious members of Parliament.

It’s packaged as…

The Prime Minister has had another tumultuous week of No 10 party revelations, and she is bracing for a verbal thrashing over claims of Downing Street rule-breaking.

He’s hoping to reclaim his championship later this year…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.