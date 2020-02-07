At-risk veteran support program boosted

Programs to support at-risk veterans as they transition to civilian life will receive a $10 million boost.

The Coordinated Client Support program, supporting young and vulnerable veterans leaving Defence in “complex” circumstances, will get $4.8 million, the federal government has announced.

An intensive career development program – including job support for at-risk “early leavers” from the ADF – will receive an extra $5.6 million.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is committed to supporting younger departing veterans, who faced tough challenges in transitioning out of the ADF.

“We’ll show the same commitment and duty to those veterans who have served us that they have shown our country,” he said in a statement.

Research shows veterans under 30 who are involuntarily discharged are at higher risk of suicide, according to the prime minister.

It comes after Mr Morrison on Wednesday announced a new, ongoing inquiry into suicides among Australian veterans.

The national commissioner will investigate the deaths of more than 400 Defence personnel since 2001, and report back within 18 months.

The government will spend $40 million to set up the office of the inquiry’s commissioner.

