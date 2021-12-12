At the 34th European Film Awards, ‘Quo Vadis Aida?’ wins best film.

‘Quo Vadis Aida?’ takes home the award for best film at the 34th European Film Awards.

Best director and actress awards go to Jasmila Zbanic’s film.

BERLIN (Germany)

The 34th European Film Awards were held on Saturday, with “Quo Vadis, Aida?” taking home the best film award.

At the ceremony, Jasmila Zbanic’s film, which tells the story of the Srebrenitsa genocide, received two more awards.

Zbanic was named best director, and Jasna Duricic was named best actress for her performance in the movie.

The award was given to the Srebrenica mothers and women, as well as the murdered fathers, wives, and sons.

Anthony Hopkins won best actor for his performance in “The Father,” and Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton won best screenplay for their work on the film.

“Ninjababy,” directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke, took home the award for best comedy.

“Fleet,” directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, won best documentary and best animation, while Susanne Bier, a Danish director, was honored for her contributions to European cinema around the world.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the European Film Academy’s award ceremony was streamed live online.

The European Film Awards are known as Europe’s “Oscars.”

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.