At the age of 29, an anti-vax mother of three who boasted that she “was not afraid of Covid” succumbs to the virus.

A 29-year-old mother died of the virus after refusing to be vaccinated and claiming she “wasn’t afraid of Covid.”

Bridget Jackson frequently used Facebook to express her opposition to mask laws and the Covid vaccine.

Jackson, a Port Huron resident, frequently shared posts and memes on social media promoting her anti-Covid stance.

The mother stated in one post that she “understands the risk,” but that she does not “prioritize fear over life.”

“Just because we don’t wear a mask doesn’t mean we don’t have common decency or respect for you,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“We simply believe your fear is the source of your problem.”

The mother frequently expressed her displeasure or outrage at the public’s “fear” of Covid.

While there are some cases of Covid in people who have been vaccinated, they are uncommon.

If a breakthrough case occurs, victims are unlikely to be hospitalized with severe or fatal symptoms from the virus.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more breakthrough cases.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be slowed.

Current vaccines should protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death caused by the Omicron variant.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also revealed that vaccine side effects are extremely rare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are the source for this information.

Jackson was diagnosed with the virus in late November and asked for prayers and advice on how to perform “lung exercises” on Facebook.

“Covid sucks,” she said on December 1.

Danielle Race, Jackson’s sister, took to Facebook on the morning of December 21 to provide an update and ask for prayers for her brother, who was battling illness in the hospital.

“She’s been in the hospital for the last month fighting covid,” Race said.

“She took a turn for the worse a couple of days ago, and she is completely dependent on the ventilator.”

Later that day, Jackson died, leaving behind her fiancé Eric Maitland and three young children, all under the age of ten.

Bridget’s greatest love was her family, with whom she enjoyed camping and traveling, but her world revolved around her children, according to her obituary.

According to the CDC’s Covid Data Tracker, unvaccinated people are six times more likely than vaccinated people to test positive for Covid.

“Even with our updated data, unvaccinated people are 14 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people,” said Dr.

