At the age of 33, a Turkish woman who held the world record for being the shortest woman died.

The world’s shortest woman, a Turkish woman, died at the age of 33.

Elif Kocaman, a 72-year-old Turkish woman, died of pneumonia in a hospital in the country’s southeast.

Turkey, OSMANIYE

Elif Kocaman, a Turkish celebrity who once held the Guinness World Record for being the world’s shortest woman, died on Thursday.

Kocaman died at the age of 33 after battling pneumonia for two days in a hospital in the southeastern province of Osmaniye.

She was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for her height of 72 centimeters (28 inches), but she lost the title in 2011 to Bridgette Jordan of the United States, who stood at 69 centimeters (27 inches).