At the age of 65, comedian Bob Saget died.

Bob Saget, a well-known American comedian, passed away on Sunday.

He was discovered dead in a Ritz-Carlton Orlando hotel room.

“Earlier today, deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, in response to a report of a man who was unresponsive in a hotel room.”

Robert Saget was identified as the man who died on the spot.

In this case, detectives discovered no evidence of wrongdoing or drug use.

In a tweet, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said, “(hashtag)BobSaget.”

Saget starred as the widowed father of three girls on ABC's Full House sitcom for eight seasons before going on to host America's Funniest Home Videos on the same network.