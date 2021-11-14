At the age of 87, Sam Huff, a Hall of Fame linebacker who played in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” died.

Sam Huff, a Hall of Fame linebacker who played in ‘The Greatest Game Ever Played,’ passed away at the age of 87.

Sam Huff, one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, died on Saturday. He was a defensive force for the New York Giants.

He was 87 years old when he died.

According to the Washington Post, Huff’s death was announced by his daughter, Catherine Huff Myers.

The former gridiron great died in a Winchester, Virginia hospital.

The Hall of Famer was a hard-hitting champion and a pivotal figure in football’s rise to national prominence as a nationally televised event that sparked national fervor.

He played 13 seasons, eight with the Giants and five with the Washington Redskins, earning five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods.

In a statement released Saturday night, co-owner John Mara said, “Sam was one of the greatest Giants of all time.”

“During his time, he was our defense’s heart and soul.”

In Yankee Stadium, he almost single-handedly influenced the first chants of ‘Defense, Defense.'”

Huff, sporting his signature No.

70, anchored Tom Landry’s defense on the Giants’ 1956 NFL championship team and led them to five more championship games, the most famous of which was the 1958 NFL Championship Game, known as “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” played at Yankee Stadium.

In overtime, the Baltimore Colts defeated the New York Giants, 23-17.

Huff was a tackle machine who forced a fumble, blocked a field goal, and forced a fumble.

The game, which featured 17 Hall of Famers, marked a watershed moment in the popularity of football on television across the country.

The NFL just signed an 11-year, (dollar)110 billion media distribution deal with its media partners in March.

That industry was built on the shoulders of athletes like Huff, who helped propel the sport to prominence.

In an introduction to Huff’s 1988 autobiography, “Tough Stuff,” Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry wrote, “He became the first glamour middle linebacker on the first glamour defense, playing in New York City at the dawn of television’s love affair with pro football.”

Huff had 30 career interceptions, but he made a name for himself by going up against the great running backs of his era, including Cleveland’s Jim Brown, Chicago’s Rick Casares, Baltimore’s Alan Ameche, and Green Bay’s Jim Taylor.

Huff once said of playing middle linebacker, “It was like I was born to play this position.”

NEW YORK GIANTS FILE –

Latest News from Infosurhoy.